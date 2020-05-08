TO THE CAFLS CLASS OF 2020

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), ven 08 maggio 2020 During your time in CAFLS, you proved your excellence and showed your mettle by winning regional agribusiness competitions, national leadership awards, national research poster and presentation awards, national packaging science awards, and soil judging competitions. You spent your summers on amazing internships. You took cross-country bicycle trips to raise money for affordable housing, started a foundation to match shelter dogs with veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and cultivated and harvested deer corn that you sold to raise money for wounded soldiers.

