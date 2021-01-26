martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
TO IMPROVE THE KEY PROPERTIES OF NONLINEAR OPTICAL CRYSTAL ASSEMBLED WITH TETRAHEDRAL FUNCTIONAL BUILDING UNITS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00080B, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Zhiyong Bai, Dongmei Wang, Lehui Liu, Chun-Li Hu, Zhoubin Lin
Nonlinear optical (NLO) crystals assembled with conventional nonπ -conjugated tetrahedral functional building units (FBUs),generally referring to [PO4] and [BO4], usually exhibit weak nonlinearity and poor birefringence. It is currently proposed…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/iTbl-QfYiy8/D1SC00080B

