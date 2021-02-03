mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH ARLENE FOSTER: 3 FEBRUARY 2021

USA, GLI INDICI DI ASCOLTO DELLA RETE TELEVISIVA SCENDONO DURANTE LA PRIMA…

EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD – 45TH PLENARY SESSION

UE, LEGA: “Sì A LOTTA CONTRO CANCRO, NO A CRIMINALIZZAZIONE PRODOTTI MADE…

PAKISTAN: I PADRI CAMILLIANI INIZIANO UFFICIALMENTE LA LORO MISSIONE NEL PAESE

STAGLIANò, ACCOGLIAMO I MIGRANTI PER RESTARE UMANI E BUONI CRISTIANI

I VESCOVI DEL REGNO UNITO CHIEDONO AIUTO PER IL TIGRAY

GOVERNMENT ANALYSIS FUNCTION D&I CHAMPION BIOGRAPHIES

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK CLOSING STATEMENT

AFRICA, L’APPELLO DEI GESUITI A NON DIMENTICARE IL DRAMMA DELL’AIDS

Agenparl

TO CARE FOR AIRMEN MORE THAN ANYONE THINKS POSSIBLE: FOUR CHAPLAINS DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 03 febbraio 2021 Four Chaplains – U.S. Army chaplains, Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi; Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest; and Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister – gave their lives as their final act reinforcing today’s vision of the Air Force Chaplains Corps: “To care for Airmen more than anyone thinks possible.”
Shown are the official photos of the U.S. Army chaplains, Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi; Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest; and Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister. All four perished with the sinking of the SS Dorchester (SC-290583) after being struck by a German torpedo, Feb. 3, 1943. In 1988, Congress honored them by establishing Feb. 3 as Four Chaplains Day. (Courtesy photo)

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2489148/to-care-for-airmen-more-than-anyone-thinks-possible-four-chaplains-day/

Post collegati

TO CARE FOR AIRMEN MORE THAN ANYONE THINKS POSSIBLE: FOUR CHAPLAINS DAY

Redazione

HOW COVID-19 HAS HURT THE EFFORT TO TRACK STDS

Redazione

COMPLAINT SEEKS FORFEITURE OF IRANIAN OIL ABOARD TANKER BASED ON CONNECTION TO TERROR GROUP

Redazione

L’UNI LANCE UN PARTENARIAT STRATéGIQUE AVEC L’UNIVERSITé DE FUDAN

Redazione

MAGREDI PORDENONE: ZANNIER, REGIONE VIGILA E ATTIVA SU TUTELA AREA

Redazione

ORTO SOCIALE IN CARCERE, REGIONE E AMMINISTRAZIONE PENITENZIARIA MARCHE RINNOVANO IL PROTOCOLLO DI’NTESA PER LA RIABILITAZIONE E L’INSERIMENTO LAVORATIVO DEI DETENUTI IN AGRICOLTURA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More