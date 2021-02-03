TO CARE FOR AIRMEN MORE THAN ANYONE THINKS POSSIBLE: FOUR CHAPLAINS DAY

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 03 febbraio 2021 Four Chaplains – U.S. Army chaplains, Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi; Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest; and Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister – gave their lives as their final act reinforcing today’s vision of the Air Force Chaplains Corps: “To care for Airmen more than anyone thinks possible.”
