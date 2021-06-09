(AGENPARL) – mer 09 giugno 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 22 – Municipalities was acted upon by the General Assembly on 6/8/2021:

[SB 172](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78829)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 9, TITLE 10, TITLE 11, AND TITLE 22 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON.

Section 20 of Article I of the Delaware Constitution guarantees that “a person has the right to keep[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78829)

History:

Jun 8, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Judiciary Committee in Senate

