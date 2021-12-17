(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 12 – Decedents’ Estates and Fiduciary Relations was acted upon by the General Assembly on 12/16/2021:

[HB 267](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79040)

AN ACT TO AMEND CHAPTER 69 OF VOLUME 83 OF THE LAWS OF DELAWARE RELATING TO DECEDENTS’ ESTATES AND TRUSTS.

This Act corrects an error in the drafting of Section 4, Chapter 69, Volume 83 of the Laws of Delawa[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79040)

History:

Dec 16, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79040

