TITAN LNG CHARTERS IN NYK BUNKER TANKER

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 05 febbraio 2021 The charterparty for the tanker Green Zeebrugge was effected amid increasing LNG bunkering activity in the ARA region
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1135685/Titan%20LNG%20charters%20in%20NYK%20bunker%20tanker?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss