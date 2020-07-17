venerdì, Luglio 17, 2020
TIPS LEAD TO DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 17 luglio 2020

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a residence in southeast Calgary where more than $430,000 worth of drugs were seized. One man has been charged and another is wanted on warrants.

The drug trafficking investigation began in February 2020, and cumulated in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of 13 Avenue S.E., yesterday, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. During the search of the home, officers located:

  • Four kilo bricks of cocaine
  • 1,102 Oxycodone pills
  • 133 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)
  • 116 grams of Psilocybin
  • 28.6 grams of Ketamine
  • Four pills of GHB
  • 35 bottles of liquid codeine
  • $30,000 Canadian cash

Jesse Dale JONSSON, 25, was arrested near the residence at the time of the search warrant. He has been charged with six drug-trafficking related charges, and one count of proceeds of crime over $5,000. JONSSON will next appear in court on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Dakota Rickie FOSTER, 26, is described as approximately 5’8” tall, and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. FOSTER has a tattoo on the front of his neck, as well as tattoos on both arms and on the fingers of his hands. A photo of FOSTER is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about FOSTER’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # /4863

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/tips-lead-to-drug-trafficking-charges/

