(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 07 maggio 2020

We are dealing with unprecedented events, but we still need to step up, adapt and deliver. During this time when we are unable to meet face-to-face, we have a responsibility to secure our businesses and ensure deliverables for society to continue. Negotiation itself will still need to continue; in fact, it may even increase in the short-term as we undertake renegotiation of things like terms and conditions in order to maintain business continuity.

With technology as it is, videoconferencing (VC) is already being used widely. But now it’s an essential everyday tool, so let’s consider how we can use this medium more effectively when negotiating.

Not everybody is a lover of the video and many people leave their cameras turned off; yet as trained, skilled negotiators we understand the benefit of communication and the level to which non-verbal communication (NVC) plays its part in ensuring appropriate outcomes. Like everything else in life practice make perfect, and effective use of visual technology requires practice and attention. So, remember two things:

· You need to read their body language

· You need to send the messages you want the other party to receive

In the short-term we don’t know whether this changing of practices will lead to long-term adaptations; or we may go back to how we did things before! But, some consideration to the ways we use VC technology in negotiating now will perhaps lead to learnings for the future.

Here are my 6 tips for effective negotiation by video conference

1. Always turn your camera on! This will encourage the other party do the same.

2. Frame yourself within the camera. Being too close affects the way that you look to your counterparty and could distort NVC signals.





3. Remember that you are always visible – even when others are talking, your NVC are constantly sending messages

4. If your NVC is constantly sending messages, it’s the same for others in the conference. Always watch everyone even when they are not talking.

5. If you have a number of you operating as a team, ensure that you have an observer in one of the roles – just like you would with a face-to-face meeting.

6. Plan and prepare in the same way and with the same rigor you would apply to a face-to-face negotiation.

We are born with an innate ability to communicate nonverbally, so let’s understand and use it effectively. With the VC individuals aren’t necessarily so aware of their non-verbal cues, so make sure you plan and prepare to maximise your results with the help of the NVC. Using all aspects of our communication, including our words, tonality and NVC, will help enhance our negotiating outcomes.

So next time you’re thinking about writing that email or just picking up the phone, consider setting up a videoconference instead and pay attention to all modes of communication. Taking these simple steps will help you to secure the most appropriate outcome.

For more tips and tricks on negotiation, The Gap Partnership offers programmes which can deliver sustained behavioural change.

Image Credit: Credits: Allbusiness.com

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/tips-effective-negotiation-video-conference/8314