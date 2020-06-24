mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
TINY MOLECULE COULD PROTECT NEWBORNS FROM BRAIN DAMAGE

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, mer 24 giugno 2020 Oxygen deprivation can be the worst start to a newborn’s life, resulting in brain damage, epilepsy, developmental delays and death. It affects millions of babies around the world each year, either through pregnancy and delivery complications, or premature birth. The treatment options are limited and rarely effective, but Chinese and Australian researchers have now reported a key breakthrough to…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/tiny-molecule-could-protect-newborns-from-brain-damage/

