TINY CRUSTACEAN REDEFINES ULTRA-FAST MOVEMENT

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 febbraio 2021 (Duke University) Just the size of a sunflower seed, the amphipod Dulichiella cf. appendiculata wields a giant claw that snaps shut 10,000 times faster than the blink of a human eye. The claw makes up 30% of an adult’s body mass and closes with an audible snap, creating water jets and sometimes producing small bubbles due to rapid changes in water pressure, a phenomenon known as cavitation. (With Video and Gifs)

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/du-tcr020821.php