TINKERING WITH ROUNDWORM PROTEINS OFFERS HOPE FOR ANTI-AGING DRUGS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 31 luglio 2020 (The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)) KAIST researchers have been able to dial up and down creatures’ lifespans by altering the activity of proteins found in roundworm cells that tell them to convert sugar into energy when their cellular energy is running low. Humans also have these proteins, offering up the intriguing possibilities for developing longevity-promoting drugs. These new findings were published on July 1 in Science Advances.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/tkai-twr073120.php