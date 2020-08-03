(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), lun 03 agosto 2020 The OC-ALC used additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, to create a component for the TF33-P103 engine, an innovation meant to save time and improve efficiency. A collaboration between the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, the Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling Lab, and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Propulsion Sustainment Division produced a 3D printed anti-ice gasket. The gasket is a critical part of safe and efficient operation of the TF33 engine, which powers the E-3, the B-52 and the E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2298254/tinker-afb-units-produce-first-3d-printed-engine-component/