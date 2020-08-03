martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

THE PASSING OF JOHN HUME

THE PASSING OF JOHN HUME

THE PASSING OF JOHN HUME

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND ECUADOR ON THE BILATERAL ENERGY…

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND ECUADOR ON THE BILATERAL ENERGY…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 2, 2020

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2171 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2255 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

PONTE GENOVA, DI MAIO: ISTITUZIONI DEVONO SAPERSI MOSTRARE DALLA PARTE DEL BENE…

PONTE GENOVA, INAUGURATO DOPO IL TAGLIO DEL NASTRO IL PONTE GENOVA-SAN GIORGIO

Agenparl

TINKER AFB UNITS PRODUCE FIRST 3D PRINTED ENGINE COMPONENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), lun 03 agosto 2020 The OC-ALC used additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, to create a component for the TF33-P103 engine, an innovation meant to save time and improve efficiency. A collaboration between the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, the Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling Lab, and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Propulsion Sustainment Division produced a 3D printed anti-ice gasket. The gasket is a critical part of safe and efficient operation of the TF33 engine, which powers the E-3, the B-52 and the E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System.
Photo of engine parts on a table

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2298254/tinker-afb-units-produce-first-3d-printed-engine-component/

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0396-EX-CN-2020, CALLSIGN: WL2XAN

Redazione

GUIDANCE: MANAGING ENGLAND’S WOODLANDS IN A CLIMATE EMERGENCY

Redazione

BERMUDA POST OFFICE OPERATING HOURS

Redazione

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES WORK FROM BERMUDA ONE YEAR RESIDENTIAL CERTIFICATE

Redazione

CONTINUOUS GAS-PHASE HYDROFORMYLATION OF BUT-1-ENE IN A MEMBRANE REACTOR BY SUPPORTED LIQUID-PHASE (SLP) CATALYSIS

Redazione

TINKER AFB UNITS PRODUCE FIRST 3D PRINTED ENGINE COMPONENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More