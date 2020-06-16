martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNO, DA CDM VIA AL DECRETO PROROGA DALLA CIG

GOVERNMENT-FUNDED IMPERIAL COLLEGE COVID-19 VACCINE MOVES INTO FIRST HUMAN TRIALS

DEPARTMENT OF STATE RELEASES ANNUAL FISCAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT

DEPARTMENT OF STATE RELEASES ANNUAL FISCAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.BRYLEV MEETS THE PRESIDENT OF SERBIA

MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL POSTAL AND DELIVERY SERVICES

MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL POSTAL AND DELIVERY SERVICES

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

Agenparl

TIN-OXYCHALCOGENIDE SUPERTETRAHEDRAL CLUSTERS MAINTAINED IN AN MTN ZEOLITE-ANALOG ARRANGEMENT BY COULOMBIC INTERACTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Two crystalline salts, T3-SnOX-MTN (X = S/Se, MTN denotes for a defined zeotype), both spatially assembled in an MTN net, have been fabricated. This was achieved by interlinking the isolated tin-oxychalcogenide tetrahedrally-shaped clusters of T3-[Sn10O8X16]8− (X = S/Se) through the Coulombic interactions with the protonated organic amine templates. T3-SnOX-MTN (X = S/Se), with 74.1/76.5-Å cubic unit-cell axial-lengths, have proton-conductivity of over 10−3 S cm−1 under 98% relative humidity at 50 °C.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/PQgFkOixw-k/D0CC02909B

Post collegati

PROBING NACL HYDRATE FORMATION FROM AQUEOUS SOLUTIONS BY TERAHERTZ TIME-DOMAIN SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

TIN-OXYCHALCOGENIDE SUPERTETRAHEDRAL CLUSTERS MAINTAINED IN AN MTN ZEOLITE-ANALOG ARRANGEMENT BY COULOMBIC INTERACTIONS

Redazione

SES-REG–07088 – MARK III MEDIA, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–06668 – KXLE, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

MULTIFUNCTIONAL SUPERCAPACITOR BASED ON 2D NANOSHEETS ON FLEXIBLE CARBON NANOTUBE FILM

Redazione

DECARBONISATION WILL DRIVE MORE COMPANIES TO PUBLIC OWNERSHIP, DNB INVESTMENT CHIEF PREDICTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More