TIN-OXYCHALCOGENIDE SUPERTETRAHEDRAL CLUSTERS MAINTAINED IN AN MTN ZEOLITE-ANALOG ARRANGEMENT BY COULOMBIC INTERACTIONS

Two crystalline salts, T3-SnOX-MTN (X = S/Se, MTN denotes for a defined zeotype), both spatially assembled in an MTN net, have been fabricated. This was achieved by interlinking the isolated tin-oxychalcogenide tetrahedrally-shaped clusters of T3-[Sn 10 O 8 X 16 ] 8− (X = S/Se) through the Coulombic interactions with the protonated organic amine templates. T3-SnOX-MTN (X = S/Se), with 74.1/76.5-Å cubic unit-cell axial-lengths, have proton-conductivity of over 10 −3 S cm −1 under 98% relative humidity at 50 °C.