(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01082D, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Chidozie Onwudinanti, Geert Brocks, Vianney Koelman, Thomas W. Morgan, Shuxia Tao

An atomistic description of tin deposition on ruthenium and its effect on blistering damage is of great interest in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. In EUV machines, tin debris from the…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/p2h3Phy4KxU/D1CP01082D