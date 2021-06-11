(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01082D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chidozie Onwudinanti, Geert Brocks, Vianney Koelman, Thomas W. Morgan, Shuxia Tao
An atomistic description of tin deposition on ruthenium and its effect on blistering damage is of great interest in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. In EUV machines, tin debris from the…
