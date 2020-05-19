martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
TIN BASED ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID SEMICONDUCTORS WITH REVERSIBLE PHASE TRANSITION AND DIELECTRIC ANOMALY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01401J, Paper
Xiuli You, Jiaojiao Yao, Zhenhong Wei
Two discrete tin based organic–inorganic hybrid compounds [(FMBA)2SnX6] (X = Cl and Br) showed reversible phase transition and dielectric anomaly above 400 K which were originated from the order-disorder of a fluorine-substituted organic amine.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
