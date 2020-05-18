TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

(AGENPARL) – lun 18 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Timor-Lestes National Day [ https://www.state.gov/timor-lestes-national-day/ ] 05/18/2020 06:00 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America,I congratulate the people of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste as you celebrate your Restoration of Independence on May 20.

The United States and Timor-Leste enjoy a strong relationship bound by mutual respect and sharedvalues andinterests. As one of Asias newest democracies, Timor-Leste continues to be an inspiration to independent and democratic people everywhere.The United States is proud to partner with the people of Timor-Leste in your efforts to build a stronger democracy.

Congratulations to the people of the Timor-Lesteon this special occasion.

**

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this