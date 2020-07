(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 09 luglio 2020

European Commission News Brussels, 09 Jul 2020 “If we do it right, we can also emerge stronger from this crisis thanks to a common European purpose based on NextGenerationEU,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on 8 July.

