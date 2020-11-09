lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
TIME CHANGE FOR COUNCIL COMMITTEE MEETINGS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 09 novembre 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

Published: 09 November 2020.

Council’s next Committee Meetings, on Wednesday 11 November, will start at the later time of 12.30pm to allow for Remembrance Day commemorations in the morning.

Proceedings will start with the Planning and Environment Committee at 12.30pm, followed by Governance and Economics Committee, then the Community, Sport, Events and Cultural Services Committee, and finally the Works Committee (Infrastructure, Water, Waste and Wastewater).

Meetings are open to the public, however the number of people in the chamber is limited to meet COVID-19 requirements for social distancing.

Council apologies for any inconvenience.

Meetings will be live streamed on Council’s website: https://webcast.cairns.qld.gov.au



Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/time-change-for-meetings

