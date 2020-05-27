TIMBER BRIDGE IN GORDONVALE TO BE REPLACED

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 27 maggio 2020

A deteriorated, one-way timber bridge in Gordonvale will be replaced with a two-lane, single span concrete bridge that will improve flood immunity and pedestrian safety.

Council has endorsed the $2 million replacement of Dexter Bridge on Dexter Road, which will include alignment changes to improve the approaches to the bridge and no longer require load limits.

Road widening and sealing will be required to accommodate two lane approaches on both sides of the bridge, new guardrails will be installed and modifications to the private access on the western side of the bridge is needed.

The 8.2-metre long bridge single lane bridge currently operates with a give way on the eastern side of the bridge, and there is no pedestrian walkway.

The project has received $1.3 million from Roads to Recovery funding and $700,000 has been provided by Round 4 of the Bridge Renewal Program.

Works will start before the end of June.