Home Comunicati Stampa

TIM, MELONI: PD DIVENTATO PORTAVOCE ELISEO E MACRON, PER NOI RETE DEVE...

Comunicati StampaPolitica Interna

TIM, MELONI: PD DIVENTATO PORTAVOCE ELISEO E MACRON, PER NOI RETE DEVE ESSERE PUBBLICA E SERVIZIO VENDUTO IN LIBERA CONCORRENZA

By Redazione - 29 Novembre 2021

(AGENPARL) – lun 29 novembre 2021

Lo dichiara il presidente di Fratelli d'Italia, Giorgia Meloni.

Roma, 29 novembre 2021