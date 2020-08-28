venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Agenparl

TIKTOK INFLUENCERS SAY ‘EVERYBODY IS GOING TO TAKE A BIG HIT’

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 By Rollo Ross
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral.
They’re also feeling concerned about their future.
Kids Next Door LA is one of a number of TikTok houses set up around the U.S. where teens live, sleep and brainstorm creative ideas for dance and music videos and seek deals with brands that can bring in millions of dollars for the top influencers.
But their livelihoods are now at risk from an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump that will effectively ban the social media app if its Chinese parent ByteDance does not reach a deal to divest it by mid-September.

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/tiktok-influencers-say-everybody-going-take-big-hit/9258

