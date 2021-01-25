(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, lun 25 gennaio 2021

Tied up in Knots: The Spatially Resolved LyC Escape from Haro 11

HST Proposal 16260

The nearest and most well-studied Lyman continuum (LyC) emitting galaxy, Haro 11, offers an unparalleled opportunity to determine the conditions for LyC escape at 15-pc resolution. However, we do not know which of the 3 dominant star-forming knots is the LyC source: Knot C is a strong Ly-alpha emitter (LAE) with an ultraluminous X-ray source (ULX); Knot B hosts a very luminous ULX that is a candidate low-luminosity AGN (LLAGN); and Knot A is a starburst driving optically thin, Green Pea-like properties. Our proposed COS spectra of the LyC will identify which of the three knots is responsible for the known LyC emission. Depending on which Knot is confirmed as the LyC emitter (LCE), it would illuminate the connection between LyC escape and: LAEs and ULXs (Knot C); ULXs/LLAGN (Knot B); or Green Peas (Knot A). If Knot C is not confirmed, then this would overturn the widely held paradigm that all LCEs must be strong LAEs. If Knot B or C is the LyC source, then this first confirmation of a ULX LCE would imply that black hole accretion processes in dwarf galaxies may be a viable cosmological source of LyC. By establishing the LyC source in this iconic galaxy, these observations will allow much-needed, spatially resolved, detailed study of the radiative transfer of LyC from the ionizing source through the local ISM. Our results will clarify understanding of LyC escape and its relation to Ly-alpha, and inform efforts to identify LCEs at higher redshift.

