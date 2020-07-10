venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
THURROCK FLEXIBLE GENERATION PLANT: REGISTRATION OPEN

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND & WALES (UK), ven 10 luglio 2020

What happens next

Registration closes on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 23:59

Once the Applicant has published and notified people of an accepted application, the Planning Inspectorate has approximately three months to prepare for the Examination. During this Pre-examination stage, you will be able to register to become an Interested Party on the application by making a Relevant Representation. You will always have at least 28 days to register with us*.

View the acceptance letter.

An Examining Authority will now be appointed to examine the application. All Interested Parties and other statutory bodies will be notified of the appointment after it has been made.

When to register:

  • The date when you can start to register will be published in the box at the top of this page. We will tell you when the registration period ends in the same place.
  • When registration begins, a link will appear at the top of this page where you will be able to register online.

During the Pre-examination stage, you will be able to:

  • View the application documents on this project page (or contact us to find out where these can be viewed locally).
  • Provide your views in writing via the Relevant Representation form available on this project page, or by post, at the appropriate time.
  • Read the views of all who have registered to have their say on this application.
  • Attend the Preliminary Meeting.

*If The Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 apply, this period is 30 days.

Fonte/Source: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/south-east/thurrock-flexible-generation-plant/

THURROCK FLEXIBLE GENERATION PLANT: REGISTRATION OPEN

