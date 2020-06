(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), dom 07 giugno 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 – 10:00am

Our guest for this week’s Thunderwolf Thursday is Vishwa Shah, a Business student from India. She is pursuing her HBComm degree at Lakehead while also being active as the Vice President of Enactus Lakehead.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/international/future/lakehead-live/2020/node/56633