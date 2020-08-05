THUMB FIRE GROWS TO 6,200 ACRES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (USA), mer 05 agosto 2020

News Release Date: July 20, 2020

Contact: Rachel Grabenstein, 928-638-7895

Grand Canyon, AZ – The Thumb Fire is approximately 6,200 acres. Growth yesterday was primarily in the southern portion of the fire perimeter. Fire behavior was active with single tree torching and surface fire of three to four foot flames where the fire was consuming grass.

Located on the northwestern edge of the Great Thumb Mesa, the Thumb Fire started on July 16th. Fire managers plan to continue the strategy of suppressing the lightning caused while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

Additional firefighting resources have been ordered to assist in the wildfire suppression effort. Helicopter bucket drops will be used to slow the growth of the fire to the south. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area.

Smoke from the Thumb Fire is visible from both the North and South Rims of the park. Visitors may see increased smoke or haze filling the canyon. For more information about air quality at Grand Canyon National Park visit, https://www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=31.

At this time there are no closures within the park. Grand Canyon National Park is providing interagency support to the Truxton Canon Agency and the Havasupai Tribe. Resources assigned include two engines, a resource advisor, the Southern Paiute Agency resource module, and two type one helicopters.

Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm for other information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park or call 928-638-7819 for recorded fire information.

