(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 Throwback Thursday: Concerts and Live “Lobby” Experience with the Artist []

—————————————————————

Throwback Thursday: Concerts and Live “Lobby” Experience with the Artist

—————————————————————

How is it going to work?

We will open the live “lobby” experience with a brief pre-concert Zoom welcome, and after the streaming, will return for an interactive Zoom discussion with the artist. The live “lobby” experience will stay open during the streaming for audience members to stop by and share ideas.

How to participate?

It is easy! The “lobby” experience link and password are available below. The concert will premiere on Facebook and YouTube.

—————————————————————

THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm

LA SANTA CECILIA

GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles band La Santa Cecilia rocks a vivid music mix “meant to get listeners dancing and thinking at the same time” (New York Times). Together with their vocalist Marisol Hernandez “La Marisoul”, we will relive and reflect on their 2017 performance in the Coolidge Auditorium. The group’s brilliant instrumentalists and expressive lead singer create a seductive fusion of styles and influences in songs both original and traditional: from rancheras, salsa, cumbia, and boleras, to the music of Santana, Ramón Ayala, and Los Alegres de Terán. Irresistible!

THURSDAY, JULY 29, 2021 at 12:00 pm

AARON DIEHL, PIANO

An erudite and elegant stylist, pianist and composer Aaron Diehl took up the enviable task of the 2018-2019 Library’s jazz scholars: to delve deeply into our rich archives and examine some of our treasures. His Blues and the Spanish Tinge recital tracks the essential ingredients in the creation of jazz. You can discover just a few of them in the manuscripts we have from our collections, from Jelly Roll Morton, James P. Johnson, George Gershwin, and Fats Waller.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Tribute to Chick Corea:

CHICK COREA’S TOUCHSTONE QUINTET

Never-before-released video: 2005 Chick Corea’s Touchstone Quintet performance at the Library of Congress. With the core members of Paco de Lucia’s band–Carles Benavent, Tom Brechtlein, Jorge Pardo, and Rubem Dantas–the 25-time GRAMMY Award winner revisits the heart of his Spanish-influenced compositions from his classic Touchstone album continuing his flamenco-based explorations with a new set of music for this innovative quintet.

—————————————————————

Looking for a past edition of the Pick of the Week?

🔊 Listen to this