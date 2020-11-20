venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
Breaking News

SESSISMO:FIANO (PD), VIGNETTA CONTRO RAVETTO FA VOMITARE

FIANO (PD), VIGNETTA CONTRO RAVETTO FA VOMITARE

POLITICA, BERLUSCONI: UN CENTRODESTRA MODERNO, VINCENTE, DI GOVERNO, PROIETTATO IN EUROPA, NON…

USA, DOMINION CANCELLA ALL’ULTIMO MOMENTO L’UDIENZA CON I LEGISLATORI DELLA PENNSYLVANIA

17 ° EXPO CINA-ASEAN PER OSPITARE EVENTI CHE FACILITANO L’RCEP

GOVERNMENT FUNDS 93 NEW GRITTERS AS IT BOLSTERS TRANSPORT NETWORK FOR WINTER AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC 

CHARITY REGULATOR CRITICISES BUDDHIST CHARITY FOR PUTTING STUDENTS AT RISK OF HARM

USA, NEWSOM (CALIFORNIA) IMPONE UN NUOVO BLOCCO, INCLUDE LA CONTEA DOVE HA…

​​​​​MATERNITà . BAZOLI, SU GOOGLE DECISIONE DISCUTIBILE DA AGCOM , MAGISTRATURA INTERVENGA

NEW YORK FED SELECTS ADDITIONAL FIRMS TO BROADEN ITS COUNTERPARTY BASE FOR…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » THRONE SPEECH PRESS BRIEFING

THRONE SPEECH PRESS BRIEFING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 20 novembre 2020

Good afternoon Minister Furbert, members of the media:

In the last week or so since becoming the Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports, I’ve had the opportunity to chat with the Officers within Ministry.

These are very dedicated individuals, and it’s evident that they have a passion and love for Bermuda’s arts, culture, heritage, youth and sports.

This is also a Ministry that connects with so many areas of our community, and it is my immense pleasure and privilege to serve as their Minister.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/throne-speech-press-briefing

Post collegati

THRONE SPEECH PRESS BRIEFING

Redazione

A PRESSURE SENSOR AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Redazione

NEW EFFECTIVE AND SAFE ANTIFUNGAL ISOLATED FROM SEA SQUIRT MICROBIOME

Redazione

GOLAR LNG, B&AMP;V TO TEAM UP ON FLOATING AMMONIA RESEARCH

Redazione

RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY FEATURES THAT COULD MAKE SOMEONE A VIRUS SUPER-SPREADER

Redazione

LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTIC THERAPY PLUS COGNITIVE TRAINING SHOW PROMISE FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More