THRONE SPEECH PRESS BRIEFING

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 20 novembre 2020

Good afternoon Minister Furbert, members of the media:

In the last week or so since becoming the Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports, I’ve had the opportunity to chat with the Officers within Ministry.

These are very dedicated individuals, and it’s evident that they have a passion and love for Bermuda’s arts, culture, heritage, youth and sports.

This is also a Ministry that connects with so many areas of our community, and it is my immense pleasure and privilege to serve as their Minister.