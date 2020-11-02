THREE RINGS :A TALE OF EXILE, NARRATIVE, AND FATE

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 02 novembre 2020 “This book explores the themes of exile and wandering, homecoming and fated closures in literature-but also in real life and history-by invoking Homer’s Odyssey. Focusing on crucial moments in the lives and careers of three scholar/writers-Erich Auerbach, François Fénelon, and W.G. Sebald-all of whom were inspired by Homer’s epic, Three Rings uses “ring composition” (Homer’s dominant narrative technique) to tell the stories of the three writers’ lives”– Provided by publisher.

