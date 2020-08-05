mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
THREE RING-SHAPED ZR(IV)-SUBSTITUTED SILICOTUNGSTATES: SYNTHESES, STRUCTURES AND ITS PROPERTIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 05 agosto 2020

Three Zr(IV)-substituted polyoxometalate nanoclusters, H16(H2dap)4[{Zr2(OH)2(α-SiW10O38)}2{Zr2(OH)2(β-SiW10O38)}2]∙8-H2O (1, dap=1,3-diaminopropane), H17Na9[(Zr2(OH)2)2(Zr2BO(OH)4)2(β-SiW10O38)4]∙50H2O (2) and H20Na8[(Zr2BO(OH)4)2- (Zr2B2O2(OH)5)2(β-SiW10O38)4]∙40H2O (3), were made by hydrothermal reaction of trivacant [A-α-SiW9O34]10-, Zr4+ ions and H3BO3 under varied alkaline conditions. Single-crystal X-ray structure analysis revealed that they are a ring-shaped poly-oxotungstate aggregates, built by Zr2(OH)2 ({Zr2}) clusters and two types of dilacunary α-/β-SiW10O38 ({α-/β-SiW10}) frag-ments for 1, {Zr2}, {β-SiW10} and Zr2BO(OH)4 ({Zr2B}) clusters for 2, and {β-SiW10}, {Zr2B} and Zr2B2O2(OH)5 ({Zr2B2}) clusters for 3, respectively, showing the Zr-B-O clusters, {Zr2B} and {Zr2B2}, have firstly been introduced the lacunary sites of polyoxometalates. The electrochemistry and electrocatalytic properties of 2 were studied, exhibiting effective catalytic activities to the reduction of H2O2, NO2-, and BrO3-. Moreover, the catalysis of 2 for oxygenation reactions of various thioethers was investigated, and was found that 2 possesses high conversion and remarkable selectivity.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/Jf2zfRMC5UM/D0NR02945A

