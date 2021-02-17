(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 Feb. 17, 2021 – Three North Korean Military Hackers Indicted in Wide-Ranging Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks and Financial Crimes Across the Globe;
Three North Korean computer programmers have been charged in a conspiracy to conduct a series of destructive cyberattacks.
Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/three-north-korean-military-hackers-indicted-in-wide-ranging-scheme-to-commit-cyberattacks-and-financial-crimes-across-the-globe
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: National Press Releases
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe