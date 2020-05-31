THREE NEW CASES OF COVID-19; MORE THAN 1,300 TESTS PROCESSED IN ONE DAY

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), dom 31 maggio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19 today.

All the cases are individuals between 80 and 89 from Zone 5 (Campbellton region). These new cases and the one identified yesterday are linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Zone 5.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said she understands the stress that this is causing for residents and staff at the facility and their families.

“An outbreak in a seniors’ facility is everyone’s greatest fear,” said Russell. “Please be assured that our overriding priority is the health and safety of the residents and those who care for them.”

Extra-Mural Program professionals from Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick are on site at the long-term care facility coordinating clinical care for residents in collaboration with regional staff from the Department of Social Development, Department of Health and Vitalité Health Network. All staff and residents of the facility have been tested.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he knows it is upsetting to hear that the virus is connected to a long-term care facility.

“My thoughts are with the residents and front-line employees in this facility, as well as their families,” said Higgs. “This doesn’t just affect people who live in and around Campbellton, this impacts all New Brunswickers.”

Dr. Russell said the active cases are linked to a travel-related case, based on information that has come to light through Public Health’s investigation.

To date, 26,172 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. This includes more than 1,300 tests that were processed yesterday, which is the highest single-day amount since the pandemic began.

There have been 132 confirmed cases and 120 people have recovered from their illness. The number of active cases is 12, which are all in Zone 5. Three people have been hospitalized and one patient is in an intensive care unit.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

Premier Blaine Higgs expressed his gratitude to everyone who is going above and beyond and working tirelessly to contain this situation.

“I am grateful to all of the people who have been working on the front lines and behind the scenes,” said Higgs. “So many New Brunswickers are doing great work at this moment to contain the virus and put our province back on track.”

Officials from WorkSafeNB and the Department of Public Safety are in the Campbellton region to ensure compliance. They will closely monitor and assess the situation in the days ahead. Those with concerns can contact a toll-free information line by calling 1-844-462-8387 or by emailing <a

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

All other zones in New Brunswick will remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. Because of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.05.0316.html