(AGENPARL) – London sab 22 dicembre 2018 Three men have been jailed for offences involving £3 million of drugs following an investigation by the Organised Crime Command.They were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 21 December as follows:Eridon Luca, .04.97) of Sheen Court Road, Richmond was sentenced to eight years and three months.Uesti Cenaj, .10.94) of Sheen Court Road, Richmondwas sentenced to six years and three months’ imprisonment. Eduard Luca, .03.83) of Sheen Court Road, Richmond was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years’ in prison.All three men had previously pleaded guilty on Thursday, 22 February to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely 31 kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis) and possession of criminal property (£44,000 cash).Cenaj also pleaded guilty to possession of a false ID document. Detective Superintendent Neil Ballard, said: “This was a significant seizure of Class A drugs. There is a link between serious acquisitive and violent crime, which is often associated with the supply of drugs, and the tackling of the supply of cocaine on this large scale has undoubtedly prevented these drugs from impacting negatively on the communities of London in particular the South West BCU. “These sentences should stand as a deterrent to others. The Met will continue to target those involved in Serious and Organised Crime.”On Thursday, 11 January, officers executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Sheen Court on Sheen Court Road in Richmond. Two men – Eridon Luca and Uesti Cenaj – jumped out of the first floor and were detained by officers who were waiting outside. Inside the address, officers found Eduard Luca with a woman, Annie Brayne, .08.82) of Laburnum Road, Mitcham.A search of the address was carried and officers seized 21kgs of cocaine in a suitcase and 11kgs of cocaine in a second bag. The street value amounted to more than £3 million.A large amount of money (£44,120) was also discovered.No evidence was offered was offered against Brayne in connection with the large amount of drugs. She was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in relation to possession of a Class A drug.Documents: