THREE MEN JAILED FOLLOWING A SERIES OF ARMED ROBBERIES ACROSS BRADFORD

Friday 12 February, 2021

Three men have been jailed following a series of armed robberies across Bradford.

Between 17 February and 7 May 2019, there was a series of armed robberies across the Bradford District, where convenience stores and small supermarkets were targeted.

A number of items were stolen during these incidents, including large quantities of cigarettes, cash and alcohol worth thousands of pounds.

The suspects used weapons during the robberies such as machetes, knives and BB guns.

As a result of initial enquiries, two men were arrested in connection with the robberies and further arrests were made as the investigation progressed.

Two males were released from prison on bail in November 2019 and as a result a further five more armed robberies occurred across Bradford between 9 and 21 December 2019.

In total five men were arrested and charged by police in connection with both these series, which totaled 14 robberies.

On Wednesday (10th February), Ismail Ahmed, 18, of Cottam Terrace, Bradford; Anas Ahmed, 19 and also of Cottam Terrace, Bradford; and Aidan Naveed, 18, of Waverley Terrace, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Crown Court, where they were jailed for a total of just over 17-and-a-half years.

Hamid Yameen, 19, of Clive Place, Bradford, was also sentenced for his role in the offences. He received a two-year community order, a 30-day rehabilitation order and was also ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given an 18-month detention and training order.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Ian Walker, of Bradford CID, said: “Today is the conclusion of a lengthy investigation into a series of armed robberies across the Bradford District. “These men armed themselves with dangerous weapons and carried out a number of robberies, with the offences spanning a few months in 2019, targeting shops and small supermarkets.”

Detective Constable Priscilla Haigh, of Bradford CID who led the investigation on the second series of robberies, said: “We are pleased that this group have finally been convicted after their actions brought real fear to innocent members of the public and hardworking members of our community. “We conducted a long and thorough investigation into these offences and will continue to work hard to bring to justice those who choose criminality.”

