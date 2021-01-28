giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Agenparl

THREE INDIVIDUALS INDICTED FOR FIREARMS TRAFFICKING

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 gennaio 2021

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On January 20, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Carlos Osorio-Pérez, Luz Damaris Pérez-Velázquez and Onyx Yerielle Olivera-Rivera in a conspiracy to obtain firearms in Florida and sell them in Puerto Rico, all without a license. Members of the conspiracy would mail firearms from Florida to Puerto Rico and send thousands of dollars from Puerto Rico to Florida. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/three-individuals-indicted-firearms-trafficking

