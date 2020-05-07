THREE DIPHOSPHATES, α-LI2NA2P2O7, LI8PB3BA(P2O7)4 AND LI7RB(P2O7)2: INFLUENCES OF CO-SUBSTITUTION ON THE CRYSTAL STRUCTURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01070G, Paper
Ming Wen, Cong Hu, Hongping Wu, Zhihua Yang, Xiaohong Wu, Shilie Pan
We reported the synthesis, structure, characterization and first-principles calculations of diphosphates, α-Li2Na2P2O7, Li8Pb3Ba(P2O7)4 and Li7Rb(P2O7)2, and studied the influences of co-substitution on the crystal structure.
