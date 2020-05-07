THREE DIPHOSPHATES, α-LI2NA2P2O7, LI8PB3BA(P2O7)4 AND LI7RB(P2O7)2: INFLUENCES OF CO-SUBSTITUTION ON THE CRYSTAL STRUCTURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01070G, Paper

Ming Wen, Cong Hu, Hongping Wu, Zhihua Yang, Xiaohong Wu, Shilie Pan

We reported the synthesis, structure, characterization and first-principles calculations of diphosphates, α-Li 2 Na 2 P 2 O 7 , Li 8 Pb 3 Ba(P 2 O 7 ) 4 and Li 7 Rb(P 2 O 7 ) 2 , and studied the influences of co-substitution on the crystal structure.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/oSGpdTf6n_E/D0DT01070G