7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

KAREN PIERCE APPOINTED AS HER MAJESTY’S AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES OF…

TEN YEARS OF PROTECTING PEOPLE AND SUPPORTING BUSINESS

END OF WINTER WAR TO BE COMMEMORATED ON 13 MARCH

PRESCRIZIONE: BORDO (PD), “CACCIARE RENZI? E’ LUI CHE SI TIRA FUORI”

PRESCRIZIONE: DELRIO (PD), ACCORDO PASSO VANTI PER GARANZIE COSTITUZIONALI, ORA DEPORRE LE…

CENSIMENTO PERMANENTE DELLE IMPRESE 2019: I PRIMI RISULTATI

NOBEL CENTER TO BE BUILT AT SLUSSEN

NOBEL CENTER TAR PLATS VID SLUSSEN

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO TO INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON NUCLEAR SECURITY IN VIENNA

ECONOMY: HIGHER ENERGY PRICES PUSH OECD INFLATION UP TO 2.1% IN DECEMBER…

Home » THREE-DIMENSIONAL MICROSPHERIC G-C3N4 COUPLED BY BROUSSONETIA PAPYRIFERA BIOCHAR: FACILE SODIUM ALGINATE IMMOBILIZATION AND EXCELLENT PHOTOCATALYTIC CR(IV) REDUCTION
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

THREE-DIMENSIONAL MICROSPHERIC G-C3N4 COUPLED BY BROUSSONETIA PAPYRIFERA BIOCHAR: FACILE SODIUM ALGINATE IMMOBILIZATION AND EXCELLENT PHOTOCATALYTIC CR(IV) REDUCTION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Photocatalysts comprising Broussonetia papyrifera biochar and g-C3N4 loaded on sodium alginate were prepared and characterized in terms of reusability and photocatalytic Cr(VI) reduction performance. The observed photocurrent responses as well as photoluminescence and UV-visible diffuse reflectance spectra showed that the best-performing catalyst featured the benefits of efficient photogenerated charge separation, superior electron conductance/transfer, and excellent light adsorption ability, which resulted in a higher photocatalytic Cr(VI) reduction performance compared to that of pure g-C3N4 powder. The prepared composite was shown to be reusable and well separable from the reaction mixture, thus being a promising material for the practical photocatalytic removal of Cr(VI) from wastewater. The trapping experiment and XPS spectra of catalysts after reactions confirm that the decontamination of Cr(VI) lies in the photocatalytic reduction of this species into low-toxicity Cr(III) by photoinduced electrons generated from g-C3N4, followed by the adsorption of Cr(III) on biochar or alginate with large specific areas.

Graphical abstract: Three-dimensional microspheric g-C3N4 coupled by Broussonetia papyrifera biochar: facile sodium alginate immobilization and excellent photocatalytic Cr(iv) reduction

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/93CuL2as_Dg/C9RA09981F

Related posts

LOCAL STRUCTURE ORDER PARAMETERS AND SITE FINGERPRINTS FOR QUANTIFICATION OF COORDINATION ENVIRONMENT AND CRYSTAL STRUCTURE SIMILARITY

Redazione

THREE-DIMENSIONAL MICROSPHERIC G-C3N4 COUPLED BY BROUSSONETIA PAPYRIFERA BIOCHAR: FACILE SODIUM ALGINATE IMMOBILIZATION AND EXCELLENT PHOTOCATALYTIC CR(IV) REDUCTION

Redazione

A COUMARIN-CONTAINING SCHIFF BASE FLUORESCENT PROBE WITH AIE EFFECT FOR THE COPPER(II) ION

Redazione

INCIDENTE FERROVIARIO. FURLAN: “IL MACCHINISTA MORTO SI BATTEVA PER MIGLIORI CONDIZIONI DI LAVORO E SICUREZZA NEI TRASPORTI”

Redazione

LAVORO: APPROVATO PROTOCOLLO DI COLLABORAZIONE REGIONE-COSELAG

Redazione

PRESCRIZIONE: COSTA (FI), DECRETO SU LODO CONTE BIS INCOSTITUZIONALE. CERTI CHE MATTARELLA VIGILERà

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More