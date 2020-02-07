Photocatalysts comprising Broussonetia papyrifera biochar and g-C 3 N 4 loaded on sodium alginate were prepared and characterized in terms of reusability and photocatalytic Cr( VI ) reduction performance. The observed photocurrent responses as well as photoluminescence and UV-visible diffuse reflectance spectra showed that the best-performing catalyst featured the benefits of efficient photogenerated charge separation, superior electron conductance/transfer, and excellent light adsorption ability, which resulted in a higher photocatalytic Cr( VI ) reduction performance compared to that of pure g-C 3 N 4 powder. The prepared composite was shown to be reusable and well separable from the reaction mixture, thus being a promising material for the practical photocatalytic removal of Cr( VI ) from wastewater. The trapping experiment and XPS spectra of catalysts after reactions confirm that the decontamination of Cr( VI ) lies in the photocatalytic reduction of this species into low-toxicity Cr( III ) by photoinduced electrons generated from g-C 3 N 4 , followed by the adsorption of Cr( III ) on biochar or alginate with large specific areas.