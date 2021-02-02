THREE-DIMENSIONAL BIPEDAL DNA WALKER ENABLED LOGIC GATES RESPONDING TO TELOMERASE AND MIRNA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08089F, Communication

Xin Liu, Fanyu Meng, Rui Sun, Kang-Nan Wang, Zhiqiang Yu, Peng Miao

In this work, we have developed a simple and reliable platform for simultaneous analysis of telomerase and miRNA. Three-dimensional bipedal DNA walking strategy is designed utilizying gold nanoparticles and MnO2…

