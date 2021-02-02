martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
Agenparl

THREE-DIMENSIONAL BIPEDAL DNA WALKER ENABLED LOGIC GATES RESPONDING TO TELOMERASE AND MIRNA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08089F, Communication
Xin Liu, Fanyu Meng, Rui Sun, Kang-Nan Wang, Zhiqiang Yu, Peng Miao
In this work, we have developed a simple and reliable platform for simultaneous analysis of telomerase and miRNA. Three-dimensional bipedal DNA walking strategy is designed utilizying gold nanoparticles and MnO2…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Wirzp0EBUrI/D0CC08089F

