THREE CHARGED WITH MODERN SLAVERY AND DRUG OFFENCES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020

**Release issued on behalf of Humberside Police**

Three people have been remanded to appear before court today following a Humberside Police-led operation to tackle modern day slavery and drug dealing.

The three were arrested on Tuesday, 4 August, after our Organised Crime Team – supported by officers from the Regional Organised Crime Team, West Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police – carried out simultaneous warrants in Grimsby, Leeds and Bradford.

Shah Hazrat, 32, of Chatham Street, Bradford and Andrew Fox, 34, of Kingsway Garth, Leeds, are both charged with forcing a teenager and a vulnerable adult into compulsory labour, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and facilitating the travel of a teenager, with the view to him being exploited.

Jason Gladding, 30 of Frederick Street, Grimsby, is charged with forcing a teenager and a vulnerable adult into compulsory labour, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin.

A 25-year-old Bradford woman and 28-year-old Bradford arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and offences under the modern day slavery act, have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/three-charged-modern-slavery-and-drug-offences