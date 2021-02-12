THREE CHARGED WITH DRUGS OFFENCES AS PART OF PROJECT PRECISION

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Three men appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday 11 February 2021 charged with offences relating to the supply of drugs.

This follows a police operation on the afternoon of Tuesday 9 February 2021 at properties on Whiteways, Cornwall Place and Daisy Fields, in Bradford.

During the operation, a large quantity of cocaine, with a suspected street value of £1.4m, was recovered.

Faruk Miah, 43yrs, of Cornwall Place, Bradford, and Foraz Miah, 46yrs, of Daisy Fields, Bradford, were charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. They were both remanded in custody to attend Bradford Crown Court on 11 March 2021.

Dulon Miah, 41yrs, of Cornwall Place was released on bail charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug. He will also attend crown court on the same date.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin said: “These arrests, and subsequent charges, are the outcome of a Project Precision investigation. Project Precision is working in partnership within communities to address serious and organised crime, and disrupt criminal behaviour, across West Yorkshire.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/three-charged-drugs-offences-part-project-precision