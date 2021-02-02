THREE ARRESTS, CLASS A DRUGS AND CASH SEIZED DURING OPERATION IN BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Three men have been arrested yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Bradford.

Police in Bradford are currently investigating a drug dealing operation of Class A drugs between May and November 2020 from the District to other parts of the UK.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 27, all from Bradford were arrested yesterday morning (1 February) during a series of warrants which were executed by Bradford’s Precision Organised Crime Team, supported by officers from NPT teams.

The trio were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another with view to exploitation.

A quantity of Class A drugs were seized during the operation and around £10,000 in cash.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Also linked to the same investigation a man was arrested and now been charged with kidnap and false imprisonment with intent to trafficking.

Zain Bashir, 24, Aireville Avenue has been charged and will appear at Bradford Magistrates court this morning.

Detective Inspector Matt Walker, Bradford’s Precision Organised Crime Team, said: “This was a successful arrest operation yesterday with a number of arrests and a quantity of Class A drugs seized and taken off the streets. “All forms of drug dealing have a devastating impact on the communities and through investigations such as this we hope will send a clear message to those individuals involved in these offences that it will not be tolerated in the communities of Bradford. “Our investigation remains ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who has any information about drug dealing in Bradford or beyond to come forward to the police to assist us.”

