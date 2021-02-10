THREE ARRESTED FOR CONSPIRACY TO SUPPLY CLASS A DRUGS IN BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 10 febbraio 2021

Wednesday 10 February, 2021

Yesterday (9 February) officers from Programme Precision and Bradford South NPT conducted a number of search warrants in the Tong ward area.

Officers attended an address on Broadstone Way and arrested a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and Proceeds of Crime offences.

A third arrest was made, a 19-year-old male from an address on Bierley House Avenue. He was arrested on the same offences.

A substantial amount of cash was seized, as well as Class A drugs.

Some air rifles and a BB gun was also seized, along with a 4×4 car.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Kerry Feathers of Bradford South NPT, said: “Yesterday we conducted a number of search warrants, together with support by colleagues at Programme Precision. As a result, we were able to remove drugs and weapons from the streets of Bradford. “This is part of an ongoing investigation and also reaffirms our commitment to the communities to tackle serious and organised crime and make Bradford safer.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/three-arrested-conspiracy-supply-class-drugs-bradford