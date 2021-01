(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (Tufts University) Engineers have developed a thread-based sensor capable of monitoring the direction, angle of rotation and degree of displacement of the head. The design is a proof of principle that could be extended to measuring movements of other limbs by sensors attached like tatoos to the skin.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/tu-tts012621.php