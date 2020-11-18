THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF ALCOHOL SEIZED FROM HUDDERSFIELD SHOP OPERATING ILEGALLY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 18 novembre 2020

Wednesday 18 November 2020

Alcohol worth thousands of pounds has been seized from a Huddersfield shop which was attempting to sell it without a licence.

Kirklees District Police licensing officers and the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team have warned they will not hesitate to take action against businesses that act outside of the law following the seizure last week.

Licensing and NPT officers attended at a premises in the town centre in a joint operation and seized over £2000 worth of alcohol linked to illegal sales.

The business had withdrawn an alcohol license application in September after previous partnership led operations found counterfeit cigarettes in the shop.

Officers had told the owner that all alcohol had to be removed from display but were made aware it had continued to remain on sale.

Sergeant Leon Stansfield of the Safer Kirklees Partnership, said: ““In this case the retailer has lost a significant and valuable amount of stock as a result of trying to sell these products when well aware they had no licence in place to do so.

“While we are keen to work with licensees to help them during what are tough times they should be in no doubt that we will act if we are aware of breaches occurring

”The shop owner was given a conditional caution for keeping alcohol on premises for unauthorised sale contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Licensing Act 2003.”

Inspector Graham Dyson of the Huddersfield NPT, said: “We work very closely with our licensing colleagues and will act quickly with them to clamp down on any reported breaches in the town centre.

“There are clear links between alcohol and anti-social behaviour in our communities and it is really important that retailers who sell beers, wines and spirits are properly licenced and follow the legislation for the safe and responsible sale of these products.”

