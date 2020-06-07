domenica, Giugno 7, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

GOVERNO: MANDELLI, DA FI NESSUNA CONVERGENZA, PROPOSTE IN INTERESSE PAESE

CONTRO IL RAZZISMO MANIFESTAZIONI PACIFICHE NEGLI USA

GOOD KARMA: BRITISH TRAVELLERS RESCUED BY DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER VIA MOUNTAIN ROADS,…

OLANDA, COLLETTA ECUMENICA PER AFFRONTARE LA PANDEMIA

Agenparl

THOUSANDS OF B.C. STUDENTS RETURN FOR PART-TIME IN-CLASS INSTRUCTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), dom 07 giugno 2020

More than 157,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students, representing nearly 30% of B.C.’s total school population, were back in classrooms during the first week of the province’s gradual return to schools for in-class instruction under new health and safety guidelines.

“B.C. is fortunate to be in a position where we can welcome students and staff back to schools in greater numbers under the guidance of public health experts who have put in stringent and thorough health and safety measures that make it safe to do so,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “The opportunity for part-time in-class instruction between teachers, support staff and students has been welcomed by families who have exercised that choice.

“And those connections have been valuable for a significant number of B.C. families. We value the collaborative approach with school districts, education unions, principals and vice-principals, parent organizations and WorkSafeBC all working together to keep schools safe for students and staff, now and into the future.” 

As of June 1, all kindergarten to Grade 5 students have the option to attend school half-time, while students in grades 6 to 12 can attend school the equivalent of one day a week. Students attending schools are limited to current density targets of 50% for kindergarten to Grade 5, and 20% for grades 6 to 12. Children of essential service workers and students who need additional support are still welcome to attend schools full-time this month.

“Boards of education have made extraordinary efforts in every district to ensure a smooth return to in-class learning,” said Stephanie Higginson, president, BC School Trustees Association. “The stories from students who attended school last week are overwhelmingly positive with expressions of joy at being able to see friends and teachers. Staff have worked hard to implement health and safety protocols in every school. Parents and students can be confident that districts are following the best public health advice to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.”

All B.C. school districts have publicly available health and safety plans that reinforce the guidelines set out by B.C.’s provincial health officer, WorkSafeBC and the Ministry of Education.

If families change their minds about in-class learning, they are asked to contact their child’s school as soon as possible so the school can plan to support the child.

Learn More:

Students, parents, guardians and teachers can find health and safety guidelines, learning resources and accurate, timely information about schools, programs and educational services, including regularly updated frequently asked questions, online: http://www.gov.bc.ca/SafeSchools/

Parents and families are encouraged to access resources that support students learning from home: https://www.openschool.bc.ca/keeplearning/

To find a local school district, visit: http://www.bced.gov.bc.ca/schools/bcmap.htm

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020EDUC0040-001029

Post collegati

THOUSANDS OF B.C. STUDENTS RETURN FOR PART-TIME IN-CLASS INSTRUCTION

Redazione

820 CENTRALLY PROTECTED MONUMENTS UNDER THE ASI WHICH HAVE PLACES OF WORSHIP WILL OPEN FROM TOMORROW : SHRI PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL

Redazione

GOVERNOR CARNEY FORMALLY EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE NEW CASE, RECOVERIES REMAIN AT 611, ONE IN HOSPITAL

Redazione

NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19; FACE COVERINGS ONLY REQUIRED WHEN PHYSICAL DISTANCING NOT POSSIBLE; ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 72 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES AMONG DELAWAREANS; 2 NEW DEATHS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More