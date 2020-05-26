martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
THOUGHTS IN THE TIME OF PANDEMIC: WALT WHITMAN AT MEMORIAL DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 26 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.
Thoughts in the Time of Pandemic: Walt Whitman at Memorial Day [ https://blogs.loc.gov/catbird/2020/05/thoughts-in-the-time-of-pandemic-walt-whitman-at-memorial-day/?loclr=eaplb ] 05/26/2020 12:00 PM EDT
May is the month of Walt Whitmans birth and also of Memorial Day, when the nation is asked to pause and delve mindfully into remembrance of past wars and service and sacrifices rendered. Library of Congress Manuscript Division curator Barbara Bair explores Whitman’s experiences and remembrances of war, isolation, suffering, and a turn to art in times of crisisand how these themes connect to the current COVID-19 pandemic. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
