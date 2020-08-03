THISISASCIENTIST – AUGUST’S #IBMSCOMPETITION

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 03 agosto 2020

3 August 2020

The monthly #IBMSCompetition is back and we’re kicking things off with a #ThisIsAScientist competition

This August, we’re encouraging members to post their best pictures of themselves in their laboratories and beyond.

Our members work in unusual places and come from all walks of life so we want to break down the public’s idea of what a scientist looks like and invite our members to show them. The rules of the competition are simple:

As many entries per person as you like (we will add the hashtag to your picture for you)

Use the #IBMSCompetition or #ThisIsAScientist hashtag on Facebook or Twitter along with your entry or email to

The competition started 3rd August and closes at 12pm on Friday 21st August

Four entries will be chosen for the semi-finals and presented to our members in social media polls throughout the week of 24th – 28th August

The winner is announced at the end of the month and sent some goodies

Once we get some entries, we will start a Facebook gallery so that you can see the what a scientist looks like by clicking here.

