(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), ven 24 luglio 2020 According to Eurostat data, in ten years, during the period between 2010-2019, the number of those who can afford to go on holiday increased by almost 2.5 million compared with periods before 2010, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Human Capacities said at a press conference held in Budapest on Wednesday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-human-resources/news/this-year-more-people-can-afford-to-go-on-holiday