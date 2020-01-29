(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

This Week in Petroleum – January 29, 2020

The United States is projected to be a net exporter of crude oil in two AEO2020 side cases

In the U.S.

Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (AEO2020), projected volumes of U.S.

net imports of crude oil are primarily driven by domestic crude oil production and vary widely by case.

The larger volumes of domestic production in the High Oil and Gas Supply case relative to the Reference case result in the United States exporting more crude oil than it imports (a net exporter) after 2024.

In the High Oil Price case, the United States is a net exporter of crude oil from 2023 through 2027 as a result of a decline in U.S.

petroleum consumption and higher domestic production, which also contribute to net exports.

On a combined crude oil and petroleum product basis, the United States became a net exporter in September 2019.

See the full report at:

https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/weekly/