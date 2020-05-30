sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
THIS WEEK IN DISNEY HISTORY: STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE OPENS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT, 2019

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 30 maggio 2020

One year ago, we celebrated the momentous dedication of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort. After decades of collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened to Disneyland park guests on May 31, 2019.

Star Wars icons George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams joined Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger for the historic dedication ceremony in front of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon

As the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney history, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge invites you to live your own Star Wars adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Take control of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run or join a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (opened Jan. 17, 2020). While exploring this expansive 14-acre land, sample galactic food and drink, enter an intriguing collection of merchant shops and encounter aliens, droids and other inhabitants on the planet Batuu.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/371o6laEtic/

