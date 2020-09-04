venerdì, Settembre 4, 2020
THIS WEEK AT INTERIOR SEPTEMBER 4, 2020

This Week at Interior  

Secretary Bernhard joined President Trump this week to designate the city of Wilmington, North Carolina, as the first American World War II Heritage City. The designation recognizes the countless contributions of the women and men who stepped into the workforce to support America’s successful campaign during World War II.  

It is my tremendous honor to officially designate Wilmington North Carolina as our nation’s very first World War II Heritage City. That’s a big deal our Nation’s very first. Wilmington, congratulations to you all. 

(Cheering and applause) 

The move came on the 75th anniversary of the official end of the Second World War on September 2nd, 1945. 

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics this week issued no findings or recommendations for Interior’s ethics program. That’s a first in the Department’s history. Secretary Bernhardt has made improving Interior’s ethics program a priority since he arrived as deputy Secretary in 2017, having tripled the number of staff and restructured the program to better support Interior’s 65,000 employees. The 2020 Ethics Program Review recognizes the progress of the Department’s transformational efforts and its work to address all fourteen findings identified in 2016. 

Interior’s agencies were quick to respond to Hurricane Laura, even before the Category Four storm slammed into the Louisiana Gulf Coast. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s Hurricane Response Team oversaw the evacuation of personnel from offshore oil and gas platforms and rigs…agents from the Bureau of Land Management were dispatched to Louisiana to assist with relief and search and rescue efforts in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency…Fish and Wildlife and National Park Service personnel were assessing the impact of the storm to sites they manage…and USGS scientists provided real-time data on water levels for rivers and streams.  

Secretary Bernhardt has designated James Weldon Johnson Park in Jacksonville, Florida as an official site of the African American Civil Rights Network. The park was the site of an attack on peaceful demonstrators by white supremacists in August of 1960, an incident that came to be known as Ax Handle Saturday. 

Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Dr. Timothy Petty visited Idaho, touring several Bureau of Reclamation sites. He also spoke at the Idaho Water Users Water Law & Resource Issues Seminar, discussing water supply reliability, water infrastructure improvements, and collaborative efforts taking place to move projects forward through partnerships. 

BLM Deputy Director Perry Pendley has been hitting the road this past couple of weeks, conducting site inspections and supporting staff in Utah, Colorado and Southern Nevada, particularly with wildfire management. BLM and other federal agencies continue to aggressively combat the wildfires out West to protect communities and people’s livelihoods. 

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has announced the winners of its 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards.  Winning projects represent the nation’s highest achievements in Abandoned Mine Land reclamation, demonstrating innovative techniques and outstanding results in restoring previously mined lands. Checkout the winners at osmre.gov. 

And our social media Picture of the Week, the natural pools at the base of a six foot waterfall, at Cavitt Creek Falls Recreation Site in Oregon. Surrounded by a forest of fir, maple and cedar trees, it’s a fun and relaxing place to frolic. And as the fall approaches, you just might find yourself swimming with salmon and steelhead. 

Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and You Tube. Have great Labor Day Weekend. 

That’s This Week at Interior. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/this-week-interior-september-4-2020

